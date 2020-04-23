CLOSE
Should I Be Worried About My Pet During The Pandemic? Here’s What You Need To Know

There have been many stories floating around about animals catching the deadly COVID-19, but should we actually be worried about our pets? According to the CDC, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, but precautions should be taken to protect your furry friends. The first case of an animal testing positive for the virus in the United States was in a tiger that had a respiratory illness at a zoo in New York City. Since then, there have been other cases mostly after close contact with a human who has had COVID-19 upon contact with the animal.

If you have pets there are a few things you need to know:

  • Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people, and others cause illness in certain types of animals.
  • Some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to people, but this is rare.
  • Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.
  • Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.

To learn more about what the CDC says about coronavirus and your pets click here.

 

