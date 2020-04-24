CLOSE
New Crib Alert: Meek Mill & Milano Build Baby Crib! [Video]

MilanoDi Rouge

Source: Kin Cordell / Kin Cordell

Meek Mill has been keeping himself busy this quarantine with music, video games & baby cribs?! The Philly native is expecting a child with his girlfriend fashion designer Milano Di Rouge.

The gender of the child has not been revealed but one thing that has is the babies crib! We hope it was more of a dream building the crib and not so much a nightmare. LOL

 

