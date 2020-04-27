CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram

Young Jeezy & Jeannie Mai

Source: Getty / Getty

Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Jeannie was catching some sun and posted a photo of her in a bikini tanning where Young Jeezy had to let the world know what went down after!

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!!

Related: OMG: Jeannie Mai Confirms Her Jeezy Engagement, Ring Reportedly Worth $150K

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close