Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]

Singer Monica shares with her friend Tiny on Friends & Family Hustle what she’s looking for in a man post divorce with former NBA player, Shannon Brown.

Monica listed everything she wanted in a gentleman, while Tiny suggests that she just needs a man with money.

The crew debates on whether chivalry is dead and what women expect from a man regardless if he has money or not.

