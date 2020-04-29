CLOSE
H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: dhinez / HotSpotAtl.com

Hot Girl summer might be canceled but new music is most definitely not! Beyonce linked up with Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion to get on her latest hit ‘Savage‘.

Meg has been adamant in the past on her love for Beyonce as she grew up listening to the Queen’s music. This is the two first time collabing on a song and we hope it won’t be the last, because this song is some HEAT! Not only was it already a hit prior to Queen B getting on it, Beyonce made her presence and brought it to another level.

The two Houston natives had to do it one time for H-Town! Listen to the full song below.

 

Stream: Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (feat. Beyoncé) [Remix]

 

