College Professor Fired After Students Spot Porn On His Computer During Zoom Lecture [Video]

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #Roommates, I need your thoughts on this one. A professor at the University of Miami was allegedly fired after a viral TikTok video made by one of his students pointed out a pornography bookmark on his computer. ___ Professor John Peng Zhang was sharing his computer screen with his business class over Zoom during a lecture when students in his class spotted a bookmark on his browser titled “busty college girl,” according to @Insider. ___ One of the first students who spotted the bookmark called it out over the live microphone and the rest of the class took notice and began taking screenshots and sharing it on social media. ___ A TikTok by one of his students that published screen grabs of the bookmark went viral and Zhang never returned to class. The video garnered more than 800,000 views in only-click the link in our bio to read more. (📹: @nypost)