Booty Don’t Lie?!: Jennifer Lopez Teaching Shakira How To Shake It [Video]

'40 Principales Awards' 2011

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

What a way to start off the week with a good ol shakin’! A video surfaced from the Super Bowl halftime rehearsal of Jennifer Lopez teaching Shakira how to shake her booty. Now we know Shakira hips don’t lie but now her booty does not do no lying either!

 

In retrospect, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both put on a great show for a memorable Super Bowl performance!

