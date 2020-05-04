CLOSE
Flo And Go: “Bored In The House” [VIDEO]

Since we can all relate to being stuck in the house right now, and all the kids are doing it on TikTok, we decided to hop on the “Bored In The House” instrumental and have some fun by showing you guys what we’ve been dealing with while home quarantined.

Even though we do feel bored, and would love to get outside as the weather gets nicer, we still have to make sure we stay safe and keep following local and national guidelines! Which instrumental do you want for us to do this Friday for the next FLO AND GO? Let us know on social media!

