ESPN x Netflix Partners With Spotify To Deliver Curated Playlists From ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls are the focus of the ESPN x Netflix’s The Last Dance, but the doc’s soundtrack is stealing the show.

The new playlists will not only feature music from the documentary, but it will also feature podcast selections with the docs music supervisor Rudy Chung handling that music aspect and Spotify’s podcast curation team handling the latter.

Speaking on the new playlist, Chung added in a statement:

“This has been a monumental team effort spearheaded by Jason Hehir and our editors. In putting together the music, our main concern was having the songs help tell the story for each episode, but we’re thrilled fans have responded to the soundtrack as a standalone. Hopefully, younger fans will have gained a newfound appreciation of not only M.J. but also the great music from his era.”

Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify added:

“It’s an honor to join forces with ESPN and Netflix to curate a playlist supporting this critically acclaimed series, currently serving as a sport’s fan’s favorite part of the week. The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the 90s. From hip-hop to rock to R&B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time. We’re grateful to have a hand in bringing together music, entertainment, and sports fans during a time when we need community and a dose of sports content the most.”

Spotify users can listen to the Chicago Bulls’ iconic starting five theme song “Serious” by the Alan Parson’s project, “Victory” by Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., and Busta Rhymes, Drake and Future’s “Jumpman,” Outkast’s “Rosa Parks” and more. The podcast playlist will feature the aptly titled After The Last Dance, which focuses on Michael Jordan and his legacy.

Not a Spotify user? Don’t worry, Tidal members, you can enjoy the classic vibes that were provided on The Last Dance with this playlist.

Enjoy.

Photo: Chicago Tribune / Getty

ESPN x Netflix Partners With Spotify To Deliver Curated Playlists From ‘The Last Dance’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: