CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Young Buck Files For Bankruptcy To Avoid Paying Debt To 50 Cent?

"I want my money by Monday"- 50 Cent

50 Cent At Rockwell

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Looks like Young Buck won’t be on 50 Cent‘s “pay me by Monday” roll call after the former G-Unit member filed for bankruptcy.

According to AllHipHop, Young Buck, who has been sitting behind bars at Tennessee’s Cheatham County Jail since last December due to an outstanding child abandonment warrant, officially filed for bankruptcy back in January to avoid paying 50 Cent the money that he owes to him and his G-Unit label. Court document shows that Buck listed his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS. Court documents also state that Buck is also asking to “reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson,” citing G-Unit as his only employer for the last seven years.

The latest filing is sure to add fuel to ongoing beef between the two former friends and business colleagues. Last May, 50 blocked the release of Buck’s “Road Trip” video with a copyright claim, and the bad blood between the two rap vets quickly escalated; resulting in Buck firing off two diss tracks aimed at his former CEO — “The Story Of Foofy” and “Foofy”–both of which have since been removed from YouTube.

Despite 50 Cent’s proclamation of turning over a new leaf after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the G-Unit head honcho did take a moment to take a shot at his friend to turned adversary earlier this month with his Instagram post regarding the Gay Pride Parade–taking a jab at Young Bucks’s sexuality.

“Hey is 2020 gay pride cancelled?” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “asking for a friend, young buck. LOL.”

Young Buck Files For Bankruptcy To Avoid Paying Debt To 50 Cent?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close