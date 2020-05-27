CLOSE
2 Chainz Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19 Guidelines Violations

Risking it all to get your eat and drink on?

Escobar 2 Year Anniversary Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

2 Chainz needs to holla at his restaurant’s management. The Atlanta rapper’s local establishment, Escobar Restaurant & Tapas, got shut down by the police due to violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

TMZ reports that on Monday night, the cops drove by and noticed the restaurant looked particularly busy. The Georgia State Police took a closer look and according to the police report,  they “noticed that the location was rather loud, busy, and occupied to be operating as a restaurant at that time of night.”

And just like that, the party was over. All those people assembled, besides showing a stunning lack of common sense, meant the restaurant was in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Georgia’s guidelines reportedly call for 10 customers max per table on only 10 people inside per 300 square feet of space. Social distancing is also demanded.

But as you can see from social media self snitching, that didn’t happen. Y’all couldn’t at least put masks on? In fact, eventually there was reportedly a line to get into the joint. Also, word is the restaurant got shut down twice.

Previously, 2 Chainz had opened up Escobar to feed the homeless.

Georgia has been getting plenty of attention lately in the rush to reopen business thanks to its thirsty Governor Matt Kemp in comparison to the more careful Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Clearly, a lot of people think COVID-19 had just gone a way. But it hasn’t. So consider this, wherever you are, when dealing with the urge to go out like things are back to normal.

2 Chainz Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19 Guidelines Violations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

