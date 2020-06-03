CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

KiKi’s Top 3 Official Baby Mama Cars [VIDEO]

Kiki is back and she’s exposing all the baby mothers out there with this one! This list of official baby mama cars ranges from very nice and classy rides to a basic get around.  Special K helps with this list because sometimes, the car that a baby mama drives depends on the type of baby daddy has.

Listen to KiKi to see if your four wheels made the list!

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sophie Brussaux

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux

14 photos Launch gallery

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux

Continue reading Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux

While baby daddy Drake may refer to his baby mama Sophie Brussaux, mother of Adonis Graham, as a “fluke,” we’d like to give sis credit for being so much more as you can see she in some of the photos below, she is a very talented painter. On second thought, Sophie Brussaux was a porn star back in her day under the alias Rosee Divine, so we’ll tread lightly on the previous statement. Brussaux past comes to no surprise as Drake admittedly fancied a few porn stars, strippers and the like and hasn’t ever been shy about it. *References ‘Lord Knows’ lyrics here* Anyways, Sophie’s artwork has been featured around the world in places like London, Milan, and New York. Rapper Busta Rhymes even took a liking to her work years before she gave birth to Drake’s son Adonis, as you can see in the photo gallery below. Her website goes on to say, Sophie is also the founder and artistic director of ArtsHelp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a publishing platform for artists of all arts globally, who are making a difference through their craft. It’s the largest creative community – 2.5 million to this date. Check out photos of Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux below. Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017. SEE ALSO: Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time

KiKi’s Top 3 Official Baby Mama Cars [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close