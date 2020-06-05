Yes Kodak Black is still around and kicking, and he now says that officials exposed his privacy.

As exclusively reported by Bossip the Florida rapper continues to serve time behind bars. On November 13, 2019 he formally turned himself in to authorities and began serving his 46-month sentence. Since then he has claimed that the law has not exactly provided him a fair shot as an United States citizen. According to the report, the man now known as Bill Kapri filed a federal lawsuit against United States Marshals Service Chief Mark O’Loughlin. The accusation alleges that the serviceman purposely tried to defame him.

In May 2019 the “Zeze” rapper was under arrest at a Miami-Dade County police station when O’Loughlin took a photo of him. Kodak was shown cuffed behind his back while sitting wearing a velour outfit paired with his signature jewelry. His lawyer claims the photo had nothing to do with the investigation nor was the formal mugshot. To add insult to injury the visual in question surprinsingly landed on the desk of a local reporter who then shared it with the world via Twitter. “Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight” wrote Brian Entin.

Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight. Official statement from Marshals: after an extensive investigation conducted by the US Marshals, ATF, and Miami Dade PD North Side Gang Unit, Kapri, was arrested as he arrived… pic.twitter.com/IHVzAoNStI — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

Kodak says the leak violated his constitutional rights and is seeking a payout. The federal courts has yet to formally respond to the filing.

Photo: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kodak Black Claims Marshalls Violated His Rights By Releasing Perp Photo To Press was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: