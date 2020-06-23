CLOSE
Bill Cosby Appeal Has Been Accepted By The State Supreme Court For Sexual Assault Case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted the appeal on Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

According to CBS, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted the appeal on Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case. Opening the case back up giving Cosby the possibility to fight the case for the last time. Philly native, Bill Cosby was originally charged with sexual assault in 2018 and was sentenced 3-10 years in prison.

The PA Supreme Court will be review Cosby’s case after two years of the former TV star being in prison.

More news to come as the story develops

 

