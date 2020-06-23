CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO]

Jeff Johnson is back with three things you know. After multiple videos surface of black women being abused by black men, Jeff Johnson explains how men need to take more initiative when protecting women.

Along with that, he speaks about voting and how to promote a healthy co-parenting situation.  Listen to the clip above on how to make changes to the men in your household.

[caption id="attachment_3074033" align="alignleft" width="1040"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s no secret that Black women are amazing. We’re brilliant, we create trends that everyone mimics and we can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even any color we wear, next to our beautiful melanated skin, we can make you believe that we invented them. So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and more sistas owned the color green.

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

