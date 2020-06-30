CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Fulton County School Announce Reopening Plan With Choice Of In-Person Or Online Learning

Elementary age students in classroom or library at school.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

According to WSBTV the Fulton County School Board has voted to reopen Fulton County Schools on August 17th, giving the students the option to either go to class in person, or do virtual classes from home. Once the student makes his decision they will have to stick with it for the entire semester.

If students decide on online learning, they must register before July 17th. For students who decide to go back to the classroom, things will be very different.

Teachers will be provided masks and will be required to wear them. Students who take the bus will need to wear masks and will also be encouraged to wear them in school, but it would be mandatory. Classrooms will also look different with changes of layouts to make social distancing a new norm for students. Click here to learn more about online learning.

Click here to read more on reopening

Fulton County , Fulton County schools reopen

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close