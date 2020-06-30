Fulton County School Announce Reopening Plan With Choice Of In-Person Or Online Learning

According to WSBTV the Fulton County School Board has voted to reopen Fulton County Schools on August 17th, giving the students the option to either go to class in person, or do virtual classes from home. Once the student makes his decision they will have to stick with it for the entire semester.

If students decide on online learning, they must register before July 17th. For students who decide to go back to the classroom, things will be very different.

Teachers will be provided masks and will be required to wear them. Students who take the bus will need to wear masks and will also be encouraged to wear them in school, but it would be mandatory. Classrooms will also look different with changes of layouts to make social distancing a new norm for students. Click here to learn more about online learning.

Click here to read more on reopening

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: