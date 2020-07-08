CLOSE
Tennis Superstar Novak Djokovic Faces Heat For Doing Too Much During COVID-19

How Novak, how?

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2019.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

While the world is seeing that Coronavirus needs to still be taken seriously one athlete ignored all precaution. Now a tennis pro is feeling the backlash for being so messy.

As spotted on TMZ Novak Djokovic is trying to explain himself out of putting several lives in danger for being super careless when it comes to the current pandemic. Earlier this year the star player seemingly got a huge case of cabin fever when he hosted tennis matches in both Croatia and Serbia. The problem was that the events lacked any spacing out or personal protective equipment in use.

To add fuel to the flames he later was seen playing basketball and doing the most in a nightclub with a similar reckless abandonment of social distancing. His actions resulted in Djokovic, his wife and several other athletes who participated in the tournament testing positive for COVID-19. In a recent interview he he did his best to try and dodge the blame.

“I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” he commented to told the Sportski Zurnal, a Serbian Newspaper. “It’s obviously more than just criticism — it’s like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.” But when asked about his chances in playing in the upcoming US Open he is concerned. “I still haven’t decided whether I will play in the US Open — the upsurge in registered COVID-19 cases in the United States and New York in particular are not playing into the event’s hands.”

Footage of the party in question below.

