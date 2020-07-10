Top Stories Of The Week: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot, KKK Rally Goes Wrong, Plus More

Here are all of the stories that blew up this week that you might have missed. Rickey Smiley’s Daughter was shot in Texas, A KKK Rally Goes Wrong, Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Making Demands In Court, plus so much more!
Rickey Smiley Rips Black On Black Gun Violence After His Daughter Is Shot In Houston
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Making Demands In Court
Mayor Bottoms To Sign Order Mandating Masks To Stop COVID-19 Spread
