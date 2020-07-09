The Varsity Shuts Down Due To An Employee’s Positive COVID-19 Test

According to WSBTV, The Varsity restaurant has been shut down after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The popular drive-in restaurant has never closed it’s drive-in in the 90 year’s of its existence, until now. The restaurant will plan to open up again tomorrow after deep cleaning, but curbside service will be closed indefinitely.

The President of the Varsity restaurant has stated that the store gets cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day but they must take stricter precautions to ensure the health of its workers and its costumers.

