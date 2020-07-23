Nike Gives Us A Sneak Peek At LeBron James Upcoming LeBron 18 Signature Sneaker

The Nike LeBron 17 is still currently dropping sick colorways, but when LeBron James finally touches the court in Orlando, he will probably be wearing his new signature sneaker.

Eagle-eyed sneakerheads quickly noticed in a picture featuring dynamic duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis that Bron was wearing some pretty interesting looking sneakers. Fans immediately speculated that Lakers’ all-star was wearing the LeBron 18, the next pair of kicks in his beloved signature sneaker line.

While you really can’t make much of the sneaker from the photo, it looks like this iteration will be a mid-top sneaker. A video clip surfaced giving us a better look at the sneakers and they look pretty damn dope.

Another look at the LeBron 18 via @NBA pic.twitter.com/EPoEbTflNz — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) July 23, 2020

Well aware of the chatter around the LeBron 18, thanks to the above photo, Nike decided to share some details and sketches of Bron Bron;’s upcoming sneaker. In a post, the sportswear brand revealed the sneaker will feature three design aspects from the last three models of James’ signature sneaker.

Like all of his signature sneakers, the LeBron 18 will feature new innovative designs. The LeBron 18 will use feature both a Max Air and Zoom Air units in the kicks. The Air Max unit will live in the heel of the shoe and will be “augmented” by the full-length Zoom Air Bag that extends into the heel cavity.

The Lebron 18 will also feature Max Air on the upper, which will replace the tongue foam with non-pressurized air pockets.

The upper features what Nike calls a “special recipe” comprised of the “raised dimensions from the 15’s Battleknit,” the” high-tenacity yarns from the 16″ and the “TPU yarns that composed the 17’s exoskeleton.” Combined, they form a new knit technology that is more lightweight and durable that is designed to withstand the tremendous force James exerts while hooping.

Due to COVID-19 throwing a monkey wrench in everything, it would seem that Nike’s usual scheduling for the rollout of its signature athletes has been pushed up. Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo debuted the Zoom Freak 2 down in Orlando in the NBA bubble. Nike is prepping to launch Giannis’ new footwear on July 31 in select regions and August 7 in North America.

We expect more news to drop about the LeBron 18 very soon, Nike did announce that it plans to release the sneaker beginning September.

—

Photo: Harry How / Getty

Nike Gives Us A Sneak Peek At LeBron James Upcoming LeBron 18 Signature Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: