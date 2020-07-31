Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide Attempt

Yesterday, for the first time since it was reported that Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted to take her own life, the singer and reality tv star has issued a statement about the whole ordeal, thanking fans for their support, explaining her mental state at the time of the incident, and addressing the claims that the network contributed to her decision.

See what she had to say below.

“First and foremost, Thank you.

Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love, and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing.”

Immediately, Braxton shared the role the network has played in her mindset as of late.

“I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. “

She continued:

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most…

Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

Going forward Tamar vowed to be an advocate for those who suffer from mental illness.

“Mental illness is real. We must normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. I will do everything in my power to aide those who [suffer] from mental illness, including those of us who’s mental illness was only a result from the toxic, systematic bondage that dwells [within] television. It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice. It is only your prayers that have pushed me to rise above my own personal demise, pushed me to not only continue my fight for the freedom of my own thoughts, mind and soul, but to also use my voice and experience to be an ally for every Black and brown person who has suffered from continued exploitation of reality television. Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labot, our rights, or our voices. They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.”

Tamar shared that going forward, she’s looking to grow from the pain instead of trying to escape it.

“I’m on an irreversible path to healing. I am taking my time. It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation.”

In conclusion, Tamar vowed to fight for the rights of people on reality television. She thanked her support system for loving her when she no longer loved herself. And she shared that she hoped her story led to other people sharing theirs in return.

You can read Tamar’s full statement in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

