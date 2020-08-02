CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Off House Arrest, Shoots Music Video In Brooklyn

The audacity of this guy.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally off house arrest. Naturally, rap music’s most infamous snitch used the new free time to shoot a music video.

Apparently, the tattle tale was in Brooklyn bright early to shoot the clip, and avoid anyone looking for the fade.

Reports TMZ:

We got this vid of Tekashi out in Brooklyn Sunday, bright and early (7:30 AM) …. alongside some super wild rides.

It’s no surprise … a few security guards were patrolling the area, along with a massive entourage. Security was blocking several streets, stopping drivers from coming through. It’s pretty clear they had permits to shoot the video … otherwise, cops would have shut it down.

The cars are crazy — 2 colorful Lambos, an orange McLaren, a yellow Dodge Charger and a Benz.

Tekashi, who was released from house arrest Saturday, is on 5 years supervised probation. Most people thought he’d go into witness protection, but he’s shunned that, and the music video is evidence … he’s not hiding from anyone.

He may not be hiding, but even he’s not dumb enough to roll anywhere without his top-flight security, for now.

The struggle rapper’s legal team has been seeking additional security for their client so he can complete his community service without incident.

Check out footage from the video shoot below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Off House Arrest, Shoots Music Video In Brooklyn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

