For years Joe Budden has made his desdain for Logic known so when the No Pressure rapper announced his retirement from the rap game, Budden naturally celebrated like it was 1999.

Well, it turns out that Budden’s constant criticism of Logic took an emotional toll on the Maryland rapper as he revealed that not only did Joey’s words cut deep, but it even led to depression at one point in his career. During an interview with Hot 97 last week, Logic began explaining how social media would bruise and batter his ego before Joe Budden eventually led him to a place no one wants to be.

“I literally have no issue with Joe Budden. I never met him, I don’t know him, I never shaken his hand, we’ve never had a conversation as men,” Logic Explained. “This dude doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression and some of my darkest spaces, and he can take that however he wants…. Your words, they make people want to kill themselves, and that’s a real thing.”

Damn, b. It’s not that deep.

Luckily Logic was able to get over those feelings, but if he thought that revelation would draw any kind of empathy from the New Jersey rapper, he was sadly mistaken. After the interview aired, Buddens took to his Twitter page to comedically respond and said that Logic was “reverse bullying” him before responding to some fans clowning Logic for feeling suicidal.

Logic is reverse bullying me lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 1, 2020

Lmao can you chill out man https://t.co/CpI24ylhQj — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 1, 2020

Yeah, Joey isn’t losing any sleep over almost having a man kill himself because of his constant criticism.

So sad.

Joe Budden Laughs Off Logic’s Admission of Depression was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: