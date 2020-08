Gabe, aka Gabesingin on Instagram, is a New Orleans native with a passion for music. His new single “True” is getting rave reviews. Shawn Ski produced track “True” is available on all platforms now. With all the things going on in the world, its refreshing to hear Gabe on this track pour out his heart & voice. Gabe has been making waves with this new single on multiple platforms, and now he’s landed in the hotspot. Watch the video for Gabe’s new single “True” below.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: