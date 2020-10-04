Issa Rae Is Set To Host “Saturday Night Live”

We can all expect Saturday Night Live to have the most impressive choices for hosts, but this is the one I’m really looking forward to.

The Insecure producer and actor, Issa Rae, will host SNL on October 17 with musical guest, Justin Bieber.

Issa Rae is just one of the latest to be added to the short list of Black women who have hosted SNL from Tiffany Haddish, Gabourey Sidibe, Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Maya Rudolph.