Issa Rae Is Set To Host “Saturday Night Live”

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

Source: J. Countess / Getty

    We can all expect Saturday Night Live to have the most impressive choices for hosts, but this is the one I’m really looking forward to.

   The Insecure producer and actor, Issa Rae,  will host SNL on October 17 with musical guest, Justin Bieber.
    Issa Rae is just one of the latest to be added to the short list of Black women who have hosted SNL from Tiffany Haddish, Gabourey Sidibe, Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Maya Rudolph.
      This is first time the producer and actress, will be in attendance of the show, so she took to her instagram to share SNL signature post-it notes with the announcements of her appearance.
