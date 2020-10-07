CLOSE
Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic Unveil Latest Virgil Abloh Designed Louis Vuitton Collab

The last pair cost $995 so we wouldn't be shocked if these new earbuds are in the same ballpark in terms of price. 

Master & Dynamic links up with Louis Vuitton again to supply you with the most luxurious wireless earbuds on the market.

Louis Vuitton unveiled the second iteration of its Horizon earbuds, but this time iconic fashion house enlisted Virgil Abloh to apply his touch to the accessory. The new buds, made in collaboration with New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic, take its cues from the latest Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion line trends.

The second-generation Horizon earbuds feature monogram detailing with neon green accents to help them stand out while you’re wearing them. They also have noise-canceling and ambient listening modes, wireless charging, and allow up to 30 hours of listening.

The second-generation Horizon earbuds charging case takes its cues from the Tambour Horizon watch and is a nice added touch.

Online pre-launch for the second generation Louis Vuitton earbuds begins October 14. If you want to pick them up in person, in-store availability will begin on October 16. No word on how much they will set you back, but we imagine if you want to stunt on folks in your socially-distant gym, it’s not going to be cheap. The last pair cost $995, so we wouldn’t be shocked if these new earbuds are in the same ballpark in terms of price.

