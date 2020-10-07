What’s Wrong With The Falcons? Mike Vick Gives Us An Inside Look [Exclusive Interview]

10.07.20
Mik Vick Ryan Cameron

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The Atlanta Falcons have kicked of the 2020 NFL season with a 0-4 start. So what’s exactly wrong with the Flacons?

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Ryan Cameron sat down with former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Micheal Vick to talk about the Falcons slow start and what is going on with the team. Vick doesn’t think the season is over quite yet, but if the Falcons don’t start to turn it around soon, the fans could be in for a really tough year.

whats wrong with the atlanta falcons

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Check out the interview here:

What’s Wrong With The Falcons? Mike Vick Gives Us An Inside Look [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Close