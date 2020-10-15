CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy: “I’m So Grateful & In Love With My Son”

Nicki Minaj pregnant

Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram

Nicki Minaj is returning to music tonight with the release of Sada Baby‘s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix but in her return to Instagram, she revealed that her new bundle of joy is actually a baby boy.

Nicki revealed the gender of her new baby in an Instagram post shared to her 123 million followers on Thursday (October 15), writing, “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

The 37-year-old shared images and notes of congrats from a list of friends including Beyoncé, Winnie Harlow, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci and more. She gave birth to her child last month in Los Angeles and has yet to reveal his name.

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy: “I’m So Grateful & In Love With My Son”  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

