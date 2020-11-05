Cardi B Puffs 3 Cigarettes At Once To Cope With Election Stress

Got a lighter? Well, hand one to Cardi B because watching the election has her super stressed out.

The “WAP” rapper was spotted on Instagram sharing her Election Day journey with fans on Tuesday (Nov. 3) as the nation braced for the hot mess that comes with the 2020 Presidential race.

Standing outside in a black fur coat, fresh cornrows, and laid baby hairs, the Bronx native stood close to the camera with a frustrated expression on her face. After shaking her head, the rapper raises not one, but three lit cigarettes to her mouth and deeply inhales without coughing. A few seconds later, she looks away and exhales the smoke from her lungs without uttering a word.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red ,” she captioned on Instagram post.

All of us, Cardi. All of us.

Earlier that day, she shared a video of her exercising her civic duty in an effort to encourage fans to vote. Her outfit of choice was relatably casual. Wearing a scarf and a bonnet with a grey, baggy hoodie, the former reality TV star placed two voting stickers on her nose as her driver left her local polling place.

“I voted. It was easy peazy,” she had said in a video timestamped at 5:02 a.m. on Instagram. “The hardest part was getting out the f–king car. Go vote because … I don’t know it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling.”

Cardi has spent a great deal of her short time in the limelight discussing politics while criticizing lawmakers for their lack of leadership as citizens bear the brunt of their callousness. She’s also been a strong advocate of voting and has even chopped it up with Bernie Sanders and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

