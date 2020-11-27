Entertainment News
It’s Time To Dance! The Official Trailer For Netflix’s “The PROM” Is Here

PROM production stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Ryan Murphy is back at it again ladies and gentlemen! Netflix just launched the official trailer for “The Prom” on Thanksgiving… and the talent is off the charts.

Check out the trailer below:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winnerJames Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and also starring Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke.

In Select Theaters December and on Netflix December 11, 2020

