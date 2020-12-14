Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend With His Legal Defense [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
We are sending condolences to the family of Charley Pride.  The country singer passed away from coronavirus after attending the Country Music Awards, just a month after.  He was 86. Wendy Williams is also dealing with the death of her mother and has made a statement that she will pause live recordings of her show.  The media maven will return to the show in 2021 and will use this time to be with family.

If you’ve ever wondered why Tyler Perry is so blessed, it’s because he’s always lending a helping hand.  He has committed to helping Kenneth Whittaker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor with $100,000 in legal fees for his defense.   

Close