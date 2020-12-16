Test
Kissie Lee Talks Coming Into Her Own Spreading Holiday Cheer

Kissie Lee

Source: Tiffany Terrell Partnering Publicists / Radio One Digital

Kissie Lee, named after a poem by Margert Walker, about a women finding her way and coming into her own well from Making the Band to writing billboard hit singles for artist such as Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Keke Wyatt  and so many others.

Kissie has made her way back to the spotlight with her current hit entitled My Love, produced by Mr. Hanky.  My Love is a song we all can relate to ladies, we have all been in a situation where we seen someone we want, attempted to be discreet, noticed refused to speak while leaving the person we were seeking to break the ice.

As we are in the holiday season, Kissie Lee released a new single a remake to Someday at Christmas to add to your playlist  as you stuff your stocking or unwrap your gifts under the tree.

Kissie Lee’s journey is impeccable watch as the young talent talks with me about how her days auditioning for Diddy’s Making The Band helped shape her into the artist she has become today, what’s it like being KeKe Wyatt’s mentee and her nostalgic memories of 90’s R&B music videos. Get in on our conversation below:

 

 

