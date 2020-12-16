Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern University [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re heading to Houston, Texas to honor Yolanda Adams who attended Texas Southern University. The gospel singer, actress, author, and radio host sold over 10 million albums worldwide.  She was also named the number one gospel artist of the last decade in 2009 by Billboard. On top of her accolades and awards of topping the charts, she also works as a school teacher.

Texas Southern is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation with over 10,000 students enrolled and over 100 academic programs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]

11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]

We know she’d never do it, but Yolanda Adams couldn’t deny her daughter Taylor even if she wanted to! She’s a spitting image of her mama. Keep scrolling for a look at all the times Yolanda Adams and her daughter looked like twins…

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern University [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close