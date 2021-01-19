Entertainment News
Petty Fofty: 50 Cent Continues To Roast Young Buck For You Know What

50 gonna 50, b...

50 Cent At Rockwell

Looks like former G-Unit comrades 50 Cent and Young Buck are still on the outs as Fiddy continues to roast Buck Marley for his rumored bisexuality. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

This past Sunday (January 17), 50 shared a post of a YouTube video that included Buck’s name in the headline which read “Young BUCK EXPOSED.” The Unwind With Tasha K video clip “outted” Buck’s supposed relationships with numerous transgender women and offered an IG page, @youngbuckizalgbtmember, as proof. The page includes DM’s and texts from Buck to his alleged lover.

Needless to say this was all 50 needed to continue to clown the Straight Outta Ca$hville rapper as he posted the screenshot and wrote “Damn this boy really different. caught with another transgender contender.”

Buck for his part has denied being bisexual and claims he was catfished into an encounter with a trans woman but immediately got himself out of the entanlgement once he realized he was duped, allegedly.

Truth be told, we don’t care what Buck’s sexual preference is because it’s really none of our business. But 50 Cent obviously isn’t about to give Buck a pass and will use whatever defaming material he can to tease and bully Buck any chance he gets.

Check the video of Tasha breaking down Buck’s situation below around the 38:36 minute mark and let us know if Fiddy’s just being OD petty at this point.

Petty Fofty: 50 Cent Continues To Roast Young Buck For You Know What  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

