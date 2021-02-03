The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Jadakiss to Voice Coronavirus PSA for New York Subways and Buses

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Itsbizkit's "Outside" Video Shoot

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As COVID-19 continues to affect so many people, it looks like New York is working on a way to continue to spread the message with a new COVID-19 public health campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beginning on February 12, New Yorkers are going to be hearing a lot more from Jadakiss. According to Complex, “he will be joining the likes of 20 iconic voices participating in the campaign with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as @NewYorkNico.”

Jadakiss also shared the the news on his IG page saying, “Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to hear this for myself He Heh!”

If someone was to be the voice of anything in your city or region, who would it be? Let us know on social media!

Jadakiss to Voice Coronavirus PSA for New York Subways and Buses  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close