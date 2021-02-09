HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Late last year it seemed like Bobby Shmurda was about to be blessed with his freedom and allowed to get out of his prison bid earlier than expected. Unfortunately that was not the case and the Brooklyn rapper remained on lockdown.

Now with a possible release date for Bobby looming later this month (fingers crossed!), his man Rowdy Rebel penned a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking the rapper for his friendship, loyalty, and realness. Speaking to his homie through social media, RR let his followers know how much their friendship means to him and how grateful he is that Bobby’s his “brother.”

“I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary…. I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others. I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother I love yu like yu My Mama Kids ….see yu soon kid #stillfreegs9#freeskrap1090 #IloveAllMyNiggas”

Back when authorities snatched up, Bobby, Rowdy and many others in an operation that landed many of their crew behind bars, Bobby was offered less time if he rolled on Rowdy. With both men facing a long bid behind bars, prosecutors offered Bobby five years if it meant Rowdy would get 12, but explained that Rebel would get seven years if he took seven too. Being a real one, the “Hot N*gga” rapper decided to split their time 50/50 and was eventually convicted of one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession.

Rowdy Rebel came home last December and now the streets and the culture await the return of Bobby Shmurda. Hopefully the man can return home and give us some new hot tracks to bop to and erase the damage that Tekashi Snitch9ine did to the legacy of the borough that crowned Biggie.

Rowdy Rebel Praises Bobby Shmurda In IG Post was originally published on hiphopwired.com

