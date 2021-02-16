The Morning Hustle
Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Bragging About Millions He Made During Pandemic

Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

A few hours after bragging on Twitter about the amount of money he’s made during the pandemic, Moneybagg Yo followed up with an apology for what he later realized was a “very insensitive” statement.

Prior to the apology, Moneybagg Yo posted a few tweets talking about the money he has made during the pandemic and saying he didn’t “want it to end.”

 

People we’re quick to react, pointing out the various businesses that are struggling, families struggling to keep food on the table, on top of the 2.4 million people around the world who have died from Covid-19, so the Memphis rapper was quick to realize his mistake and apologized.

Some people felt it was an insensitive Tweet, others say he’s aloud to boast about his success. Let us know your reaction on social media.

