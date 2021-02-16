Prior to the apology, Moneybagg Yo posted a few tweets talking about the money he has made during the pandemic and saying he didn’t “want it to end.”
People we’re quick to react, pointing out the various businesses that are struggling, families struggling to keep food on the table, on top of the 2.4 million people around the world who have died from Covid-19, so the Memphis rapper was quick to realize his mistake and apologized.
Some people felt it was an insensitive Tweet, others say he’s aloud to boast about his success. Let us know your reaction on social media.
SEE ALSO: Charlotte E. Ray: The First Black Woman Lawyer In The United States
SEE ALSO: Yella Beezy Arrested On Gun Charges; He Claims His Rights Were Violated
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Bragging About Millions He Made During Pandemic was originally published on themorninghustle.com