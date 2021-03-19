The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

California Theme Park Advisors Ask Guests Not to Scream on Roller Coasters to Limit COVID-19 Spread [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Angie Ange got you covered with all the news & headlines that make you just say, what?! California theme park advisors are asking guests to not scream on rollercoasters to limit the spread of COVID-19!  It’s not like people don’t go to the park to scream and enjoy themselves or anything.  In other crazy news, a San Antonio wax museum had to remove its figure of Donald Trump due to people vandalizing and fighting it.

There’s one last story Angie shares that is going to make you think, why do people do the crazy things they do.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

California Theme Park Advisors Ask Guests Not to Scream on Roller Coasters to Limit COVID-19 Spread [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close