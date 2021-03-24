The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Explains Why She’s Speaking Out Now After Husband Admitted To Cheating

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

After trending all day yesterday, Derrick Jaxn’s wife took to social media to explain her side of the story. Many social media users felt like she was forced to do the video based on her appearance and her aura on camera.  Since she received so much backlash, she decided to go on live and tell her side but her response isn’t sitting okay with a lot of people. Listen to the breakdown in The Lo Down. 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Explains Why She’s Speaking Out Now After Husband Admitted To Cheating  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close