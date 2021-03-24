HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

After trending all day yesterday, Derrick Jaxn’s wife took to social media to explain her side of the story. Many social media users felt like she was forced to do the video based on her appearance and her aura on camera. Since she received so much backlash, she decided to go on live and tell her side but her response isn’t sitting okay with a lot of people. Listen to the breakdown in The Lo Down.

The Lo Down: Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Explains Why She’s Speaking Out Now After Husband Admitted To Cheating was originally published on themorninghustle.com

