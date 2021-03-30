Here’s What Happened On Day 1 Of Derek Chauvin’s Trial For George Floyd’s Death

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s trending topics, Angie Ang discusses the first day of Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd. Witnesses were called to the stand to explain what they saw according to the viral video. Floyd’s team is telling jurors to trust their eyes while Chauvin’s side is saying that preexisting things like hypertension were the real cause of death. Hear some audio from the trial and The Morning Hustle shares how they feel about the evidence.

