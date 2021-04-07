Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yasss Queen: Tabitha Brown Introduces Her Exclusive ‘Sleeping Story’ With The Calm App

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown partners with the Calm app, which is considered to be the number one app for mental fitness, guided meditations and sleep stories. Brown is famous for her calming and reassuring voice, and fans have been begging for this collaboration ever since the star’s initial viral vegan videos touched the Internet.

Everyone’s social media aunty celebrated the news on Twitter yesterday (April 6). She shared “Omg family!!! Y’all asked and @calm delivered!!! OMG. Thank you!!!! I hope you all love my story!! I love you!! #tabithabrown”

Calm introduced “Sleep Stories,” on the app where visitors can listen to stories to help them rest easy at night. “Slowing Down With Tabitha Brown” is Brown’s personal story to finally give fans what they have been wishing for all along.

The app, famous for their guided meditations, has been integrating new features to assist visitors with a more positive and relaxing life. The application, which users can download easily on their phones, has been aiding in lifestyle changes for people who struggle with anxiety, stress and sleepless nights. It is refreshing to see an app actually listening to their consumers, and executing their needs.

It seems like fans are enjoying Calm’s newest addition to the “Sleep Stories” series. One Twitter user commented, “Tabitha Brown finally being on the Calm app is the best thing to happen.”

Other users commented on how quickly Tabitha’s voice allowed them to drift off into a blissful night’s rest. This Twitter user says, “Tabitha Brown had me sleep in 10 minutes on this damn Calm APP.”

Calm made a deliberate move partnering with Tabitha Brown, who is bound to see great success in her growing career. The NAACP Image Awards winner is set to appear on Snowfall soon, and it looks like Brown has even more in store for the future.

Congrats, Tabitha Brown!

Yasss Queen: Tabitha Brown Introduces Her Exclusive ‘Sleeping Story’ With The Calm App  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close