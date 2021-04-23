The Lo Down: Kim Kardashian Studies Law In String Bikini + Dr. Dre Single After Judge Signs Off On Divorce

In the world of divorce, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are officially divorced! The judge signed off to allow them to be single on paper but they’re sill working out how his money will be distributed. Kim Kardashian is also single out here and she’s posting thirst traps but in her unreleased pair of Yeezys. Chris Brown and Drake were spotted hanging out together and we’re wondering if Certified Lover Boy ever going to drop?

