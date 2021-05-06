HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix just released a teaser for the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, and it can’t get here soon enough.

SPOILERS AHEAD

The new clip seems to confirm the return of Dr. Martin Breen, portrayed by Matthew Modine, the doc who raised Eleven at the Hawkins National Laboratory where he experimented on numerous children, tracking them by number designations. At the end of the teaser, the viewer stops in front of a door marked 11 and Dr. Brenner is heard saying, “Are you listening, Eleven?,” and we see her open her eyes.

At the end of the third season, the fate of Hopper was in question for a minute before it turned out he was probably in Russia. This was confirmed in a trailer that dropped over a year ago that found our acerbic sheriff, portrayed by David Harbour, imprisoned and working on the other side of the world just as we thought.

Due to the pandemic, production of the fourth season was delayed.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” wrote series creators The Duffer Brothers back when the first trailer dropped in February 2020.

The new clip raises more questions than it answers—we see children playing and using their telekinetic powers. However, there is still no word on when we’ll get to start binging Season 4. Sooner than later, please.

Watch the Stranger Things 4 teaser below.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Drops, We Are Ready was originally published on hiphopwired.com

