Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?

Jay's never going to stop hustling, and we ain't knockin' him...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Ray McGuire for Mayor Jay-Z Nas Diddy

Source: Ray McGuire for Mayor / Youtube

If you thought Jay-Z making bank with the moves he’s been making as of late was enough to have him kick back and take it easy for a minute, think again.

According to TMZ the Hip-Hop icon might be on the verge of starting his own production company as they’ve obtained legal documents that show S. Carter Enterprises has filed “to trademark “2/J” on May 3 for “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of television programming, TV series, movies and similar projects.”

Oh word? Jigga’s trying to get in on that feature film paper and judging from his past, he’s not going to stop until he gets a piece of that pie.

Whether making a killing with his music streaming service in Tidal or pocketing a grip with his own cognac, D’Usse or even getting into the legal marijuana market with Monogram, Jay-Z’s been grinding like a man on a mission to make millions even though he’s already a billionaire. Seriously, is there any place or product that Jay-Z hasn’t got some paper from? The man once owned a piece of the Brooklyn Nets for God’s sake.

Now with this new move Jay’s only going to become even a bigger player in the entertainment industry. We suspect Beyoncé’s going to be starring in all kinds of feature films should that be the case.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close