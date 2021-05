HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

During Mo Conversation, Mo Quick talks to a concerned father named Darnell called and voiced his concern about how fast his daughter, Erin, was growing up. When we got Erin on the phone she was reluctant to share her new teenage life with her father, but she did eventually let him in.

