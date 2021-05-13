Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fans will be able to experience one of Hip-Hop’s greatest collectives in the digital age. Death Row Records has launched a new virtual museum.

Death Row Records has launched the “Death Row Experience” a virtual retrospective gallery that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic label this year. The Los Angeles-based company catapulted gangster Rap into mainstream consciousness and cultivated Hip-Hop culture that continues to influence artists today. The virtual experience was created by Flux88 Studios in partnership with TillaVision and is open to the public for all to enjoy.

The exhibit includes the story of the label’s rise plus their legendary artists and albums, including 30 Easter eggs to celebrate 30 years of history and NFTs not to be missed. Fans will be able find rare collectibles that link out to liner notes, medallions that redirect to NFT’s, three pagers with real phone numbers and more fun activations. In addition, fans are encouraged to participate in the virtual museum by uploading their own photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary of their favorite Death Row artists from concert photos, videos, old ticket stubs and anything else. Fans can submit their content when visiting the virtual museum entrance page. The fan exhibit will be open on June 30.

New features, Easter eggs and virtual buildings will be added on the 30th of each month for the remainder of the year continuing to unlock content. In the virtual museum, the button on the bottom left corner that has the directory includes shaded areas in black that remain closed until unlocked later. You can visit the “Death Row Experience” for free here.

