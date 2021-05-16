Entertainment News
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine

Welp.

Bill Maher during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;

Americans got served another reminder that the vaccine does not make you 100% immune to COVID-19. Bill Maher has tested positive after getting his shots.

As spotted on The Daily Beast political commentator will have to take a timeout in the next coming days. Earlier this week Real Time With Bill Maher released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the New York City native has contracted the virus. According to the post he arrived for a shoot last week it was determined that production had to be shut down immediately.

“The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time With Bill Maher has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date” the statement said.

After the story broke Bill took the time to update his fans on his status via a Tweet. “Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”

At this time it is unclear when production on the HBO show will commence again or if he will resume shooting from his backyard.

Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

