Regina King Discovers She’s Rumored To Direct The New Black Superman Film

As much as the award-winning actress and director Regina King is on top of her game, there are some things that can escape her. One of those things happens to be the rumor that she’s on a shortlist to be the director of an upcoming Superman film for DC and Warner Bros.

This past Saturday, King was being interviewed on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection hosted by journalist Tiffany Cross as part of special coverage centered on the 100th commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma.

Towards the end of the interview, Ms. Cross delivered this question: “I’m curious because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” the MSNBC host said. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”

“Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me,” laughed King with genuine surprise. “A news break, live on MSNBC!”

Other famed directors considered for the project included Steven Cagle, Jr., Ryan Coogler, and Shaka King. The Hollywood Reporter has written that the studio is committed to a Black actor being the Man of Steel on screen for the first time.

To that end, Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to write the screenplay and J.J. Abrams will be producing along with Hannah Minghella. King’s directorial debut last year, One Night in Miami…, garnered three Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actor.

This comes right on the heels of the announcement that the 50-year old will be directing the film adaptation of the Bitter Root series from Image Comics for Legendary Pictures.

