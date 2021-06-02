Governor Kemp Suspends Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

Governor Brian Kemp signed an order on Wednesday, suspending Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill without pay. The decision, which was made with the help of a board, comes after Hill faces federal charges for allegedly violating the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.

Hill was charged with four felonies in April and was accused of strapping inmates to chairs for hours as punishment. The sheriff pleaded not guilty and was released on on $50,000 bond on April 27th.

Read the executive order here:

