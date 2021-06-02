The Lo Down: Nicki Minaj Reacts To LeBron James Says Future Belongs On Rap’s Mount Rushmore

Dr. Terry Dubrow from the hit TV show, ‘Botched’ is out here educating the girls on why the Brazilian Butt Lift, aka the BBL is the most dangerous surgery anyone can get. Even though it is the most popular surgery right now, Dr. Dubrow is warning women that it can easily lead to death if the surgery goes wrong. Nicki Minaj also responded to Spotify’s RapCaviar 2010s Hip Hop Mount Rushmore list that featured Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. According to fan votes on Twitter, Nicki Minaj beat out the other rappers on the list with 39% of the votes. It was between Future, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West. LeBron guessed that Future would take the crown but Nicki was proud to grab that win.

